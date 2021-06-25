Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cooper; Howard The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Missouri River at Leavenworth affecting Platte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Missouri River at Atchison affecting Buchanan, Platte and Atchison KS Counties. Missouri River at St Joseph affecting Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. Missouri River above Parkville affecting Platte, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Boonville. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.5 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Low-lying rural areas along the river flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Numerous farm levees are overtopped. Flooding of agricultural land and secondary roads occurs. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, The Missouri-Pacific railroad tracks on the south side of the river flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Boonville 21.0 21.5 Fri 8pm 22.5 26.0 27.9