Flood Warning issued for Andrew, Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Missouri River at St Joseph affecting Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at St Joseph. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 8.5 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding upstream and downstream from St. Joseph occurs. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Backwater from the Missouri River floods property along the Nodaway river at Nodaway, Missouri. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 7am 7am 7am Missouri River St Joseph 17.0 17.6 Sat 4am 17.0 13.3 9.8