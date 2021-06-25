Flood Warning issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 13:57:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Leavenworth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Missouri River at Atchison affecting Buchanan, Platte and Atchison KS Counties. Missouri River at St Joseph affecting Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Missouri River at Leavenworth affecting Platte and Leavenworth Counties. Missouri River above Parkville affecting Platte, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Leavenworth. * From this evening to early Monday afternoon. * At 1:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 24.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding occurs along the east and west banks of the river. * Impact...At 22.3 feet, Water enters Riverfront Park in Leavenworth. In addition, 2nd Street at the waste water treatment plant is closed due to high water. Persons should vacate the park to avoid the loss of life and property. * Impact...At 23.4 feet, The Hildebrandt Island north of Fort Leavenworth begins to flood and families in this area need to evacuate. * Impact...At 25.2 feet, Water overtops the levee north of Fort Leavenworth. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 7pm 7pm 7pm Missouri River Leavenworth 20.0 15.5 Fri 1pm 19.8 24.8 17.9