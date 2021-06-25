Cancel
Jackson County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * From late Saturday night to Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to flood stage Saturday night. Then, the river will fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. However, additional rainfall may lead to additional rises. Continue to monitor the latest river forecast. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 7.5 Fri 7 PM 8.9 8.9 8.7 9.0 1 AM 6/27

alerts.weather.gov
