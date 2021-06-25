Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Lafayette, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 05:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Lafayette; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Waverly. * From early this morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 12:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 23.5 feet, Rural areas along the river which are not protected by levees flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Waverly 20.0 20.1 Sat 12am 20.3 25.7 24.8