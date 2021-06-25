Hydrologic Outlook issued for Brown, Cass, Fulton, Mason, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:32:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Fulton; Mason; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River near Havana...the latest stage is 8.7 feet at 8 PM Friday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. No flooding is forecast. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 10.4 feet at 8 PM Friday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. No flooding is forecast. At 13.6 feet...Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14 8.7 Fri 8 PM 9.1 10.6 11.8 Beardstown 14 10.4 Fri 8 PM 10.6 11.0 11.6