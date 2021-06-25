Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Notre Dame athletic director surfaces in USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick has been linked to the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal after previously undisclosed witness statements from a related lawsuit were obtained by a news outlet. According to a former longtime USA Gymnastics employee, in remarks made during an explosive court deposition in June 2018,...

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Penny
Person
Jack Swarbrick
Person
Larry Nassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Sexual Abuse#Lawsuits#Usa Gymnastics#Notre Dame Ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsfangirlish.com

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts Episode 3 Review

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts episode three That Olympic Mentality focuses on the process that goes into the selection for the national team and the National Team Selection Camp that has historically been a breeding ground for abuse and pain. It features, as seen in She’s Gonna Be Somebody, Morgan Hurd, Laurie Hernandez, Sunisa Lee, MyKayla Skinner, and Konnor McClain.
Congress & CourtsBleacher Report

Congress Wants Documents from NCAA Showing Disparity Between Men's and Women's Sports

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is seeking documents from the NCAA related to the disparity between men's and women's sports. In a four-page letter addressed to NCAA President Mark Emmert, three Democratic members of the House of Representatives requested a briefing from the organization by July 21 to provide information on "the full scope of gender disparities in NCAA’s programs, NCAA’s progress in addressing these disparities, and the actions that you will take to eliminate such disparities in the future."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

US swimmer Michael Andrew explains reason for skipping COVID-19 vaccine before Olympics

American swimmer Michael Andrew raised eyebrows Thursday when he said it is unlikely he will get vaccinated before the Tokyo Olympics. Andrew is expected to be a participant in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter individual medley. He admitted to reporters he had concerns over the potential impact of the vaccine’s side effects on his training.
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

On Notre Dame in Summer 1941

Editor’s note: Eduard Adam Skendzel (1921-1999) was a linguist, historian and teacher from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who wrote this essay after a July 1941 visit to Notre Dame. A collection of his papers, chiefly concerning the history of Polish Catholics in the United States, was donated to the University of Notre Dame Archives.
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

Notre Dame elects four new Trustees

Four new members — John Coyle, Lois Folger, Tracy Graham and Nathan Hatch — have been elected to the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees. Coyle is a partner of Permira, a leading international private equity firm, and a member of the firm’s global leadership team, serving on the executive committee and leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. He previously was managing director and global head of the financial sponsor group at JPMorgan Securities after rising in the ranks over the course of 20 years at the firm. A graduate of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in economics, Coyle earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University. He is a member of Notre Dame’s Wall Street Leadership Committee, and he and his wife, Jill, also a Notre Dame graduate, co-chair the Gift Planning Advancement Committee of Love Thee Notre Dame, the University’s planned giving initiative. The Coyles are the parents of two Notre Dame graduates and a current Notre Dame student.

Comments / 0

Community Policy