Notre Dame athletic director surfaces in USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal

Four new members — John Coyle, Lois Folger, Tracy Graham and Nathan Hatch — have been elected to the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees. Coyle is a partner of Permira, a leading international private equity firm, and a member of the firm’s global leadership team, serving on the executive committee and leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. He previously was managing director and global head of the financial sponsor group at JPMorgan Securities after rising in the ranks over the course of 20 years at the firm. A graduate of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in economics, Coyle earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University. He is a member of Notre Dame’s Wall Street Leadership Committee, and he and his wife, Jill, also a Notre Dame graduate, co-chair the Gift Planning Advancement Committee of Love Thee Notre Dame, the University’s planned giving initiative. The Coyles are the parents of two Notre Dame graduates and a current Notre Dame student.