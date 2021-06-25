Watch live: McCarthy holds press briefing
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is set to hold a press conference with reporters Friday morning.
McCarthy is scheduled to begin the briefing at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Watch live in the video above.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is set to hold a press conference with reporters Friday morning.
McCarthy is scheduled to begin the briefing at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Watch live in the video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/