Prince George reflected the mood across the nation as his exuberant joy made way for despair as England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Joining his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in a VIP box, seven-year-old George cheered in jubilation as England took the early lead but ended the night looking devastated after the team lost on penalties - with the Duchess of Cambridge unable to watch the scenes unfold.