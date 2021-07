Morning, a very quick Sunday round-up for you. I was excited by the start of last night’s game between Italy and Austria. Marko Arnautovic got booked early, teasing us with the prospect of him getting sent off and perhaps losing his cool completely. An Italian player clattered into the Austrian goalkeeper who took exception to it even though contact was minimal. I note this goalkeeper plays for newly promoted Watford and he is, by some distance, the dodgiest keeper I’ve seen at the tournament so far, so that’s something to look forward to next season when we manage one shot on target in both our games against them.