No matter how many trucks and SUVs crowd our roads, automakers continue to offer luxury cars to those with the means and passion to indulge. Although the number of entries may be dwindling, it's not a dying segment—two of the newest brands in the industry make luxury cars: Tesla and Genesis. We've reviewed pretty much everything on the market, so keep reading to see how today's crop of luxury cars stacks up. We have provided our top two ranked vehicles in each luxury car segment, in descending order, working from subcompact up to full-size luxury sedan. And check out the MotorTrend Ultimate Car Rankings for our rankings of all models in every segment.