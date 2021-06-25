Cancel
Platteville, WI

Power Pull Weekend July 3rd at Platteville

By Tim Koehler
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 17 days ago
Scott Implement Invites Your Family for a Hot Summer Night of Exciting Truck and Tractor Pull Action July 3rd in Platteville. The Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers take to the dirt at The Barn by Platteville on July 3rd for a full night of competition with Hot Farm, Super Farm, Altered Farm, Modified, Super Stock, Diesel Trucks and more! It's a big night of American Fun July 3rd in Platteville. Admission's only 10 bucks, kids 10 & under get in free! Food & Refreshments will be available on site. Bing the family for a hot summer night of exciting Truck and Tractor pull action July 3rd at The Barn, Moundview Road, Platteville.

Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

