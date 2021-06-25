The DeanBeat: Social numbers show who won the virtual E3 2021

E3 is quite possibly gaming’s biggest annual event, and this year’s E3 was very different. There were no in-person demos, conferences or media coverage, but the virtual events were impressive nonetheless. It’s no surprise that Nintendo’s E3 Direct was full of exciting announcements nor is it all that shocking that the joint Xbox-Bethesda conference was jam-packed. But what truly won me over this year was the mountain of indie games. The second annual Wholesome Direct, dedicated to cheerful indie games, was incredible, and there were some fresh faces in larger conferences as well. Fortunately for me, many of these games had demos available on Steam and other platforms. Some I got to play, some I didn’t, but here are the games that impressed me the most: