We are about three weeks away from the 2021 NBA Draft and it seems that we may already be able to say who the Cleveland Cavaliers plan on taking. A report from Evan Dammarell of Fear The Sword states that Jalen Green has “received a promise” from a team, according to a few sources. With Cade Cunningham being the likely first overall pick, that would leave the Houston Rockets as the potential team to give Green a promise, it would appear.