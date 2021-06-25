Franklin Pierce University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty and staff
Franklin Pierce University has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination requirement to include faculty and staff as part of its reopening plan for the fall semester. The university announced a week ago that returning students would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wanted to be on campus for the fall, a decision that President Kim Mooney said was due to a desire to ensure the health and safety of the campus.www.ledgertranscript.com