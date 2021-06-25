Cancel
Colleges

Franklin Pierce University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty and staff

ledgertranscript.com
 16 days ago

Franklin Pierce University has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination requirement to include faculty and staff as part of its reopening plan for the fall semester. The university announced a week ago that returning students would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wanted to be on campus for the fall, a decision that President Kim Mooney said was due to a desire to ensure the health and safety of the campus.

ATLANTA, GA — Emory faculty and staff are often recognized for their activities, whether it's local, nationwide and global. The Points of Light awarded Emory Eye Center ophthalmologist Soroosh Behshad the Daily Point of Light Award. Behshad said that his experience growing up as a refugee brought him to create sustainable eye care for underserved people.

