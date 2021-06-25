Cancel
Did You Know Illinois has a 35ft Long Fire Breathing Dragon?

By Mark Hespen
This giant metal dragon is a roadside attraction the likes I have never seen before, and I had no idea it was here in central Illinois!. I've been spending more and more time recently trying to plan summer road trips with a couple of my friends, and we've been wanting to do something different then just going to Chicago or St. Louis. So I was looking online at enjoyillinois.com trying to find places to take a day long trip too and I stumbled upon a thing called the Kaskaskia Dragon...

