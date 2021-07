As the COVID-19 virus is still actively roaming in Malaysia, our government continues to impose different types of MCO across the states. Not long ago, a good initiative called "Bendera Putih" was started by the people to help those who are struggling during the pandemic. All they need to do is to hang a white flag in front of their houses to call out for aid. Now, a group of students have joined forces in developing an app that lets users track the locations of homes with a white flag, plus the food banks.