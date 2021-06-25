It’s time for Spinach dip
People might be going to restaurants and having friends over for dinner again, but are they ready to gather around a communal dip bowl with crackers and carrot sticks in hand?. The answer will vary depending on the situation and how comfortable you are with the people who will be sharing the dip. But whether you’re ready to invite friends over for a summer barbecue — in which case, you could add a spoon to the bowl so people can pile dip onto their plates — or you’re just craving an easy dinner for your immediate household, this creamy spinach dip recipe would be a fine candidate.www.denverpost.com