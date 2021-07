BOSTON, MA - JUNE 26: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) The New York Yankees have been unable to crack the code that the Boston Red Sox have presented before them this season, as Alex Cora’s squad have yet to taste defeat against their rivals from the Empire State. Saturday’s 4-2 loss was more of the same from the Yankees, as the flaws in this roster once again started to show.