SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in Topeka and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Bradley Bellinder of Topeka. Just after 10p.m. Thursday police responded to a home in the 1200 Block of NW Polk after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service on the report of an unknown medical issue, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.