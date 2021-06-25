Arrest made in Mullennix case

The Aransas County Sheriff’s Office today made an arrest in the Murder of William (Cowboy) Mullennix who was discovered on FM 1781 June 6th. When initially dispatched it was thought to be a medical issue of a seizure. Soon after arrival on the scene it was discovered that he had been shot with a small caliber handgun. Five investigators work since the discovery and today made the arrest of Chilton Patrick Moore, age 35 of Rockport. Moore was taken into custody without incident and has cooperated with investigators. Today at approximately 2:30 the weapon believed to be used in the homicide was recovered from Aransas Bay, with the assistance of divers from the Aransas Pass Police Department.