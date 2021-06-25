Cancel
‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: FX Orders Limited Series With Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 16 days ago

Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in Under the Banner of Heaven, a new FX limited series based on Jon Krakauer’s bestselling true crime book of the same name. Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk, When We Rise) will adapt the #1 New York Times bestseller, which revolves around a devout detective whose faith is tested during a brutal murder investigation that seems to be connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) in Utah.

