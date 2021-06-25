Bubba Watson Breaks Driver, It Doesn't Even Matter

When a middle manager from Milwaukee or a day trader from Tucson snaps the head off their driver while teeing off, there's a decent chance the resulting drive will be atrocious. When Bubba Watson does it, he still shapes a 294-yard drive into the middle of the fairway. These things are not alike. Professional athletes are built different, even if all equipment must die.

Watson's misfortune happened on the second hole of his second round at the Travelers Championship, thankfully in front of cameras so the content-cravers can be satiated.

Few things in life make you happier it didn't happen to you than watching another man's pink head separate from his pink shaft.

What happened there!?

Watson's longtime looper Ted Scott got right to work trying to fix the club because that's his job and he's damn good at it.

Golf. Nothing like it.