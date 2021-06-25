Cancel
Starting a Vegetable Garden Can Save You Money-Here's How

By Hiranmayi Srinivasan
BHG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating veggies you grew in your own garden can be incredibly rewarding. Of course, there's the sense of accomplishment you get from raising that perfect sun-ripened tomato or basketful of tender green beans. And many people feel that homegrown often tastes better than store-bought produce. But, with produce prices predicted to increase 2-3% this year, per the Consumer Price Index, growing a vegetable garden also can be a great way to save some money on groceries. On average, the cost of setting up a vegetable garden is $238, according to a gardening study published in the Journal of Extension, with the average home vegetable garden producing a yield worth $677.

Clarion County, PAClarion News

How you can become a Master Gardener

CLARION Do you have an interest in gardening, a willingness to learn more about horticulture, and a strong desire to volunteer? If you do, Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Clarion and Forest Counties encourages interested individuals to join them and start your path to becoming a Master Gardener by completing an online application at their website. Master Gardener training begins in October.
GardeningPosted by
Well+Good

Here’s Why Your Vegetable Garden Could Benefit From Raised Beds—And How To Make Your Own

So many factors have a stake in how a vegetable garden grows, from sun exposure to soil quality to daily temperature, making it tough to know what can actually take root in your yard—not to mention the unique care that different vegetables require to reach their maximum flavor potential. Thankfully, incorporating raised garden beds into your planting plan helps minimize and even erase some of those tricky variables from the gardening equation, and puts more growing power into your own two hands.
GardeningApartment Therapy

Martha Stewart Says To Remove Flowered Vegetables From Your Garden — Here’s Why

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Legendary home and garden expert Martha Stewart is getting specific on why people struggle with their vegetable gardens in her new show, “Martha Gets Down and Dirty.” In a recent episode, she takes viewers behind the scenes in her greenhouse where she’s growing a variety of vegetables. But one tip in particular is helping gardeners everywhere figure out the secret to successful veggies: by removing the ones that are doing more harm than help.
GardeningBHG

100+ Ideas to Eat (or Preserve) the Summer Bumper Crop from Your Garden

Gardening at home is a hands-on way to help feed your family, practice sustainability, a fun way to exercise, and an outlet for coping with stress. In 2020 we saw the boom of "pandemic gardens" as people started growing their own food to avoid shortages, make fewer trips to the store, and simply as a hobby while spending more time at home. Fruit and veggie seeds sold at record levels and according to the National Gardening Association (NGA), 35% of families in the U.S. grow vegetables, fruit, and other food at home. The trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere in 2021, either.
Hudson, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Tomato woes and renovating strawberry beds

Some readers in the Hudson Valley region are already seeing tomatoes ripen on their early transplants. Those of us in the mountains are still waiting for the plants to finally start growing. Larger tomato plants will sometimes wilt during the hottest part of the day, despite the soil having plenty of moisture. This is normal and nothing to worry about. Resist the urge to keep watering them since this can lead to root rot, or it may cause them to develop a very shallow root system, requiring more watering than if left alone. Tomato roots can extend two feet deep into the soil, but the majority of them are in the upper 12 inches of soil. Be careful hoeing or tilling close to the main stem to avoid damaging shallow roots. Mulches can effectively smother most annual weeds, hoeing just serves to bring more weed seeds closer to the surface. Grass clippings, clean straw and wood shavings are good organic mulches. Sawdust is also effective, but it might “steal” some soil nitrogen as it breaks down. Dust some fertilizer on the soil surface to feed the microbes if you use sawdust.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's How You Can Get Paid To Eat Pizza

Getting a paycheck to sample pizza sounds like the perfect dream and now, you might get the chance to live out this fantasy. Slice, a digital pizza sales and distribution app, has some big plans to get America eating more fresh-baked pies with your help. As part of the brand's P.I.E. Society Slice, the company wants to find the biggest pizza lovers in each state and get them chowing down this iconic Italian-American meal across their area. Slice needs to hire 50 representatives — one per state — to travel their region, try out pizzas, and blog about their favorite experiences.
AgricultureBHG

The Best Watermelon Tools for Easy, No-Mess Slices This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There are few summer treats as healthy and refreshing as a slice of watermelon. But regardless of how fresh and satisfying it tastes, those melons can be rather difficult to slice. The impending work often makes us skip over the melons at the farmer's market — or we buy the pre-sliced kind that takes up a chunk of our weekly food budget. But no more!
Tree Hugger

Use Your Home-Grown Food for Summer Picnics

Summer picnics are a wonderful idea for a sustainable summer. You can enjoy them in your own garden, or in beautiful natural environments close to home. Even if you don't actually get away far, summer picnics can be wonderful–fun for the whole family on sustainable days out. We love to...
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
Recipesamericanpeoplenews.com

15 Quick, Healthy Egg Recipes to Satisfy Your Savory Breakfast Cravings

Many say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but I happen to believe it’s also the tastiest. Few things get me out of bed quicker in the morning than knowing there’s a delicious meal waiting for me in the kitchen. Having a few quick and healthy egg recipes in my back pocket can make all the difference. Otherwise, I find my hangry self staring at the contents of my pantry, bleary-eyed and uninspired.
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Scallops Alfredo Recipe

If you're looking to make something truly special and delicious, consider a creamy dish of fettuccine pasta, topped off with perfectly seared scallops, dotted with peas, and sprinkled with fresh parsley. Scallops are one of those perfect foods — they're quick to cook, easy to make, and so incredibly delicious. They'll wow you for days. Combine that with pasta and creamy Alfredo, and you've got yourself a meal worthy of the gods, according to food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.

