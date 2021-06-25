Starting a Vegetable Garden Can Save You Money-Here's How
Eating veggies you grew in your own garden can be incredibly rewarding. Of course, there's the sense of accomplishment you get from raising that perfect sun-ripened tomato or basketful of tender green beans. And many people feel that homegrown often tastes better than store-bought produce. But, with produce prices predicted to increase 2-3% this year, per the Consumer Price Index, growing a vegetable garden also can be a great way to save some money on groceries. On average, the cost of setting up a vegetable garden is $238, according to a gardening study published in the Journal of Extension, with the average home vegetable garden producing a yield worth $677.www.bhg.com