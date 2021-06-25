‘Store-Hailing’ Startup Robomart Launches Fleet of Mobile Mini-marts in West Hollywood

“Store-hailing” startup Robomart announced today that they are launching their first fleet of mobile mini-marts in West Hollywood, California. The new store fleet is initially made up of two types: Pharmacy Robomart and Snacks Robomart. The mobile pharmacy version will sell items such as shampoo, batteries, condoms, and Ibuprofen, while the Snacks Robomart will feature chips, candy, sodas, and other snacks. Robomart is also developing a Grocery version that will include fresh fruits and vegetables and other refrigerated items. According to the release, the company says it also has plans “to expand its fleet to include the Pantry, Deli, and Café Robomarts in coming months.”