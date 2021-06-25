Drive-up parking prices at Charlotte Douglas to increase July 6

CHARLOTTE — Drive-up parking rates at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will increase July 6 for all lots and decks except curbside valet, officials at the airport announced.

“The increase will help pay for recent enhancements to the parking experience,” officials stated in a news release.

Curbside Valet: Current- $35; July 6- $35

Current- $35; July 6- $35 Hourly Deck: Current- $20; July 6- $24

Current- $20; July 6- $24 Express Deck (formerly Business Valet): Current- $14; July 6- $16

Current- $14; July 6- $16 Daily Deck: Current- $10; July 6- $12

Current- $10; July 6- $12 Long-Term Lots: Current- $7; July 6- $10

The last time the airport changed parking prices was in September 2016 for long-term lots and February 2014 for the hourly and daily decks.

The latest rate increase was scheduled for last year but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Official said the airport’s prices remain among the lowest in the country for large-sized airports.

Charlotte Douglas launched its new Parking Revenue Control System in 2020 to modernize the customer experience.

Passenger benefits include license plate recognition enabling a paperless and contactless parking experience, real-time parking availability and additional payment options for all major credit cards and mobile payment apps, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The airport also debuted an online parking reservation system last year that guarantees access to parking.

Passengers are encouraged to reserve parking online for the best parking rates, which will always be cheaper than the drive-up rate.

Visit cltairport.com and select the “Book Parking” icon to complete the process.

Same-day booking is limited for all products and must be made a minimum of six hours in advance.

