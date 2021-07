THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Fire Department needs your help! There have been three intentionally set fires at the Lakeside Park bathrooms this year. The first occurred on January 11th damaging the men’s restroom. On June 5th a fire was started in the women’s bathroom and on July 2nd the men’s restroom was again targeted. All of these fires occurred in the overnight hours. If you have any information please contact Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office at 936-538-8288 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-7867.