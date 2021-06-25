Cancel
Kenny Scharf Documentary Spotlights an ’80s Downtown New York Cult Figure in Search of Fun

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 16 days ago
Nostalgia for the ’80s is a strange thing. For the general public, the names of two artists have become a shorthand for the Downtown New York scene of the era: Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. Their work is regularly the subject of major surveys, record-breaking auctions, and partnerships with clothing brands like Uniqlo. In focusing on these two, we forget a lot of art history in the process—other artists who made significant contributions, including Martin Wong, David Wojnarowicz, Greer Lankton, and Tseng Kwong Chi, all of whom died of AIDS-related causes. The ’80s Downtown scene we remember is not entirely the ’80s Downtown scene that was.

www.artnews.com
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
