Kenny Scharf Documentary Spotlights an ’80s Downtown New York Cult Figure in Search of Fun
Nostalgia for the ’80s is a strange thing. For the general public, the names of two artists have become a shorthand for the Downtown New York scene of the era: Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. Their work is regularly the subject of major surveys, record-breaking auctions, and partnerships with clothing brands like Uniqlo. In focusing on these two, we forget a lot of art history in the process—other artists who made significant contributions, including Martin Wong, David Wojnarowicz, Greer Lankton, and Tseng Kwong Chi, all of whom died of AIDS-related causes. The ’80s Downtown scene we remember is not entirely the ’80s Downtown scene that was.www.artnews.com