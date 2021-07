MI COCINA CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH INAUGURAL MAMBO MILES RACE The celebration begins at 8 a.m. with the inaugural running of the Mambo Miles race, a two-mile course in downtown Dallas that begins and ends in the park, where Mi Cocina will open its highly anticipated Klyde Warren location later this year. The whole family is invited to run, walk or stroll, and participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and be greeted at the finish line with a Mambo Miles finishers medal. Adult participants will also receive a legendary Mambo Taxi margarita in a special souvenir glass. The fun continues at Klyde Warren Park after the race through 2 p.m. with live music from Bidi Bandai Banda (An iconic Selena cover band) and others, food trucks, and family activities are open to all.