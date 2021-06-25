Who Is Below Deck Med's Katie Flood?
Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean" returns for a sixth season on Monday, June 28, 2021, and throughout the brand new series, fans will be introduced to the show's newest cast member, Katie Flood. According to Screenrant, Flood will join the existing "Below Deck" crew onboard the Lady Michelle yacht with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm, and will be replacing the show's former chief stew, Hannah Ferrier, who was fired from the yacht in season five.www.thelist.com