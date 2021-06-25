Cancel
What I Learned Helping Lead Oversight of $5 Trillion in Pandemic Relief

By Linda Miller
GovExec.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I got the call asking if I would consider leaving my private sector consulting job to help lead the newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, I didn’t hesitate. The country was in the midst of the worst health and financial crisis in a generation so ensuring effective oversight of trillions of federal dollars felt like a public service calling. Having spent 10 years in government oversight—at the Government Accountability Office, where I spearheaded the development of the only guidance aimed at managing fraud risks in government programs—I felt a strong pull to help manage the risk of fraud, waste and abuse in pandemic response funding.

Des Moines, IArcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Requested $222 Million in Pandemic Relief to City Government

DES MOINES, IOWA (July 9, 2021) — Governor Kim Reynolds has requested $222 million in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Package of 2021 (ARPA) that will allow 930 city governments to access federal funding starting today. The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund will provide $19.53 billion nationally to support tens of thousands of non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs), which are local governments typically serving a population under 50,000.
Harnett County, NCThe Sanford Herald

Relief fund helps save pandemic-stricken business

Like most companies, Vauxhall Enterprise LLC was hit hard by the pandemic. The small, family owned trucking operation based in Harnett County had been growing by hauling retail products and other freight from one destination to another, all across the country. And then, almost overnight, it all stopped. With people...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Americans Are $13.5 Trillion Richer Than They Were Before the Pandemic

The massive losses of the pandemic recession—22 million jobs lost in the first two months alone—were ultimately counterbalanced by federal measures that were “unprecedented in its scale, scope, and speed.” Congress ultimately pumped nearly $5.8 trillion into the economy, money that, along with the stronger than expected rebound of the stock market, meant American households actually added $13.5 trillion in wealth last year, according to the Federal Reserve.
Albany, NYPress-Republican

Deadline looms for pandemic relief funds

ALBANY — Hundreds of local governments across New York are getting guidance for applying for federal economic recovery funds intended to fortify them as they strive to rebuild from the fiscal toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act funds add up to $774 million for New...
New York City, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Lessons learned from the pandemic

For nearly 16 months, Long Islanders remained in a state of suspended animation, unsure of their next moves while staring down a killer virus, anxiously awaiting the latest set of coronavirus pandemic protocols from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Then, on June 23, it happened: Cuomo lifted the state of emergency declaration. We were suddenly free — for the most part — to resume living our lives as we had before Covid-19 ravaged New York.
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Federal Agencies Say No Booster Shots Needed Yet; Post-COVID Telework Could Benefit Feds with Disabilities

The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee is now making oversight reports from state and local agencies available on its website. There are over 90 available so far. “Coordination with our state, local, and Tribal partners expands the breadth, scope and reach of our combined oversight efforts as we work to ensure that the $5 trillion-plus in pandemic relief funds are used as intended,” said Sandra Bruce, chair of the committee’s federal, state, and local coordination subcommittee and acting Education Department inspector general, in a statement on Thursday. “Their ‘boots-on-the-ground’ view as to how these vital federal dollars are disbursed and spent brings to the table potential issues or problems and allows us to work together to address those challenges in real-time.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Justice Thomas Calling Federal Cannabis Prohibition ‘Contradictory And Unstable’ Signals Legalization Is Near

Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s most conservative voices, has suddenly become an unlikely hero in the cannabis industry. Thomas attacked the federal ban on marijuana and the U.S. government’s inconsistent enforcement in a statement on Monday, questioning whether the government has the authority to “intrude on” state-legal cannabis markets.
Health Serviceselkhornmediagroup.com

Emergency allotments in July for SNAP recipients

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by Oregon Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in July. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Billionaire deemed competent for trial in record tax-fraud case

Three court-appointed experts determined that billionaire Robert Brockman is competent to stand trial in the largest tax-evasion case in U.S. history, despite his claims of dementia, prosecutors said in a court filing. If the findings are confirmed by a judge in Houston, the 80-year-old former chief executive officer of software...
POTUSNewsweek

Biden Official Denies Government Has Database Tracking Who's Been Vaccinated

Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra denied the government was tracking who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and who isn't vaccinated after saying it is "absolutely" the government's business to know a person's vaccination status. Becerra's comment sparked an online fury as people decried it as an encroachment on people's...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loans Won’t Get Cancelled Unless These 5 Things Happen

Before President Joe Biden enacts student loan cancellation, 5 things must happen. Here’s what you need to know. It seems like every day there is some legislator, advocate, or student loan borrower calling on Biden to cancel student loan debt. Some say he promised student loan cancellation when running for president. Others say he said he would cancel student loans day one. Still others say he hasn’t cancelled enough student loan debt. The reality is that Biden has cancelled $3 billion of student loans since becoming president. Call the amount substantial. Call it insignificant. However, most student loan borrowers are focused on the potential for a larger prize: wide-scale student loan cancellation. Many don’t understand what’s taking so long, why it hasn’t happen, and when they can expect their student loans to get cancelled. Here’s the thing: like most things, there is a process. Congress hasn’t cancelled student loans because there’s not enough support in Congress from both political parties to cancel student loans, whether for $10,000 or $50,000. Will Biden cancel student loan debt? For that to happen, five things must happen:

