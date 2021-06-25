What I Learned Helping Lead Oversight of $5 Trillion in Pandemic Relief
When I got the call asking if I would consider leaving my private sector consulting job to help lead the newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, I didn’t hesitate. The country was in the midst of the worst health and financial crisis in a generation so ensuring effective oversight of trillions of federal dollars felt like a public service calling. Having spent 10 years in government oversight—at the Government Accountability Office, where I spearheaded the development of the only guidance aimed at managing fraud risks in government programs—I felt a strong pull to help manage the risk of fraud, waste and abuse in pandemic response funding.www.govexec.com