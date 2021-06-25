What I Learned Helping Lead Oversight of $5 Trillion in Pandemic Relief

The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee is now making oversight reports from state and local agencies available on its website. There are over 90 available so far. “Coordination with our state, local, and Tribal partners expands the breadth, scope and reach of our combined oversight efforts as we work to ensure that the $5 trillion-plus in pandemic relief funds are used as intended,” said Sandra Bruce, chair of the committee’s federal, state, and local coordination subcommittee and acting Education Department inspector general, in a statement on Thursday. “Their ‘boots-on-the-ground’ view as to how these vital federal dollars are disbursed and spent brings to the table potential issues or problems and allows us to work together to address those challenges in real-time.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.