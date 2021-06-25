BMW Embraces The Dark Side With 8 Series Frozen Black Edition
BMW's most recent designs have been either polarizing or just plain ugly. And this coming from someone who once considered getting Bavaria's crest tattooed somewhere. However, one recent offering that we can all agree is rather well styled is the BMW 8 Series. BMW seems to agree, and is maximizing the model's exposure with special editions in every corner of the globe. Switzerland and Liechtenstein just got the Haute Couture Edition, and Japan got the Collector's Edition and the Kyoto Edition. The Asian nation seems to love the 8, as it's also the recipient of the latest special model, called the Frozen Black Edition.carbuzz.com