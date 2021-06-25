Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW Embraces The Dark Side With 8 Series Frozen Black Edition

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BMW's most recent designs have been either polarizing or just plain ugly. And this coming from someone who once considered getting Bavaria's crest tattooed somewhere. However, one recent offering that we can all agree is rather well styled is the BMW 8 Series. BMW seems to agree, and is maximizing the model's exposure with special editions in every corner of the globe. Switzerland and Liechtenstein just got the Haute Couture Edition, and Japan got the Collector's Edition and the Kyoto Edition. The Asian nation seems to love the 8, as it's also the recipient of the latest special model, called the Frozen Black Edition.

carbuzz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw 8 Series#The Dark Side#Asian#The Frozen Black Edition#M850i#Bmw Individual#Frozen Black#Merino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Related
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 BMW 2-Series to debut July 8

BMW will use the upcoming 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed event in the United Kingdom for the world debut of its redesigned 2-Series coupe. The new coupe has been spotted testing in prototype form for over a year, but we'll finally see the covers come off on July 8. The first examples should arrive in showrooms later this year as 2022 models.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW iX xDrive 50 looks imposing in a black color

Most of the BMW iX marketing materials are showing the high-end electric crossover in the Aventurine Red launch color or Alpine White. But today, we get to take a look at the BMW iX in a black color, courtesy of the BMW Group Brand Experience Center in Switzerland. In this new photoshoot, the BMW iX stands out with its imposing and elegant stance, and the black color theme suits the shapes of the car quite well.
CarsRoad & Track

The CLK63 Black Series Was an Astounding Bright Spot in a Dark Era of Mercedes

The first think I notice when I climb into the pristine, bright red, 25,000-mile 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 Black Series owned by the MB Classic Center is not the outrageous fender flares that house the oversized, 19-inch forged multi-spoke alloy wheels that look like they were pulled off an A-Body donk. It is not the carbon fiber cooling vents affixed to the leading edge of the front fenders, which wouldn’t be out of place at the SEMA For Stealth Bombers convention. And it’s not even the fact that the rear seats of this pillarless coupe have been deleted, replaced by nubbly looped floor-mat nylon, ostensibly to save weight—though likely just to keep the curb weight, officially 3920 lbs, under the porcine two-ton mark.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 BMW 3 Series: Choosing the Right Trim

Continuing to set the standard among small sport sedans, the 2022 BMW 3 Series returns with only minor changes. BMW offers the 3 Series in three basic formats, and each includes an xDrive (all-wheel drive) variant. Two gas engines – a turbocharged 4-cylinder and a turbocharged inline 6-cylinder – are...
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

This is the new BMW 2 Series Coupe

BMW have been teasing their new model in their 2 series range for a while, this is the new BMW 2 Series Coupe which has just been made official today. There will be three models in the range, the petrol 220i coupe which will come with 184 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. This model comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 147 miles per hour.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 BMW 2 Series is Here-But BMW Design is MIA

The BMW 2 Series is here, and it prompts one to ask, “What’s going on with BMW design?” In some ways, the 2 is better than its predecessor. But in others, it is way worse. So what’s happening anyway?. In profile, the 2 Series is a vast improvement over the...
Buying Carstopgear.com

BMW 4 Series Convertible

Swift-folding, thickly-insulated roof. Back seats big enough for humans. Drives almost as well as the (excellent) coupe. Narrow boot entrance, slow seats, hearing other people comment on your grille. BMW’s new soft-top. And that’s the story here: a cloth roof. The last two generations of this car (one the last...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 BMW 2 Series: BMW’s Best Coupe Gets a Bold New Design, More Power

In M240i xDrive trim, the 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six pumps out 382 hp. That's 47 more horses than the previous-gen model. While most of its competitors choose to fill this space with front-biased fare, BMW is keeping the rear-drive luxury compact coupe alive with the second-generation 2022 BMW 2 Series. Featuring more power, a roomier interior, and apparently better handling than before, BMW says its new 2 aims to offer "maximum driving enjoyment."
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals Its Latest Rally Weapon

Earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley posted a cryptic tweet that led us to believe that the attractive Ford Puma subcompact crossover could be coming to North America. We believe it would be a much better competitor than the EcoSport, but while the Puma hasn't materialized here yet, there is a new one that we can all get excited about.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready For More Exciting BMW 2 Series Models

BMW recently unveiled the 2022 2 Series Coupe, and it looks good. Perhaps not visually, but the specifications are good. It follows the same basic recipe as its predecessors, which means it has a turbocharged inline-six (or four-pot) sending the power to either the rear wheels or an intelligent AWD system. The front and rear tracks are wider, and the wheelbase is two inches longer. Already it looks like a promising sports coupe, even though it won't be available with a manual transmission.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Mineral Grey Metallic BMW 3 Series

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

12 Car Names And What They Actually Mean

You can't beat an actual name for a car rather than the alphanumeric soup some automakers (looking at you BMW) create. A name is evocative and much easier to remember than a jumble of numbers and letters. Some names of cars have been with us for decades, which means we are more and more likely to take them for granted. Many are obvious, whether it's Viper or Charger, Outback, Defender, Titan, Journey, etc. Then there's a lot of place names like Silverado, Tucson, Malibu, Pacifica, etc. However, many aren't so obvious. For example, you've likely seen thousands of Corollas on the road over the past couple of years, but in our heads the name means "cheap reliable car" rather than "the ring of petals around the central part of a flower." That got us wondering about other car names we take for granted.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Boost The BMW M2/M3/M4 To 1,000 HP With This Simple Upgrade

The new BMW M3 and M4 get a lot of flack for their unflattering faces, but you can't fault the driving dynamics and performance of these incredible machines. Under the hood, the new S58 engine that powers the new M3 and M4 is a considerable improvement over the outgoing S55 unit, which powers the F8x series M3 and M4 as well as the F87 M2 Competition and M2 CS. However, the S55 engine is easy to modify, making it a popular choice for aftermarket tuning projects. If you want to extract more power from BMW's S55 unit, German tuning company Infinitas now offers an easy solution.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Nintendo Switch OLED embraces PS5 coloring with white and black

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch OLED was finally announced today. Boasting a new screen and several graphical upgrades, it’s also set to release in the classic neon red/blue design, as well as a white set. This new color scheme looks a lot like the PS5, with its sleek white design, and the comparison is pretty remarkable.
CarsBMW BLOG

2022 BMW 220d M Sport Package in Portimao Blue – Live From Goodwood Festival of Speed

The second day at Goodwood Festival of Speed brings us some exclusive photos of the 2022 BMW 220d with the M Sport Package and painted in Portimao Blue Metallic. This is the first time that we get to see the new G42 2 Series in a color other than the Thundernight Metallic and Alpine White. And as always, Portimao Blue does not disappoint. In terms of color options, there’s only one new color for the exterior of the 2 Series — Thundernight Metallic, and it’s an absolutely excellent shade of purple. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only), Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Gray.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The 2021 Ford F-150 Black Ops Comes With Body Armor

Ford offers an overwhelming number of options for the all-new F-150. There are no less than seven trim options available including the off-road-focused Tremor, six powertrains, and various other packages to choose from. But if you want your F-150 to truly stand out from the crowd, there are plenty of aftermarket companies willing to build you a custom F-150 with unique styling and more power.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

People Can't Stop Looking At The Lotus Emira

There will never be another new Lotus like the all-new Emira. What we're looking at is the final combustion-engined sports car from Hethel and it's having its global debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. A replacement for the Exige and Evora, the Emira will come powered by a choice of two engines: an AMG-sourced 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 360 horsepower or the familiar (one of our favorite engines) 3.5-liter supercharged V6 courtesy of Toyota, now tuned to churn out a healthy 400 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The 1,000+HP Aston Martin Valkyrie Rev Its V12

After several delays, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro has finally arrived, and what better place for it to have its first public showing than at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The track-only hypercar, described as a "radical evolution" of the also upcoming road-going version, is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 that revs all the way to 11,000 rpm and produces 1,000 horsepower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy