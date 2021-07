For the Boston Bruins, the 2021 NHL Draft will be a bit of a lottery. With the 20th overall pick and no second-rounder after they traded it for Taylor Hall at the deadline, they find themselves in that awkward position where the top picks who can make an impact in the short term will likely be off the board. This means that they can either play it safe, take a big swing on a prospect that slipped due to uncertainty or take a reach on a player who would be available in Round 2.