Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 will let apps use more RAM

By Roland Hutchinson
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple has now released iPadOS 15 beta 2 for the iPad and iOS 15 beta 2 for the iPhone, these new updates bring some new features and changes. One of them is the ability for apps to use more RAM on devices like the iPad. The new M1 powered iPad...

www.geeky-gadgets.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Apps#Apple Ipad#Ipados
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers

Apple rolled out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 on Tuesday, just over two weeks after the previous beta releases. If you’re a developer, there’s a chance that you’ve already moved on to the iOS 15 beta ahead of the update’s public launch this fall, but if you are sticking with iOS 14.7, you can check out everything the latest beta release has to offer right now. iOS 14.7 appears to be by far the smaller update of this cycle, and one of the only new features being added is the ability to set a timer on your...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

How To Install Apple's iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Betas Now

Apple‘s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta download is now available for all iPhone and iPad users with compatible devices. The official operating system will not fully launch until later in 2021, however, for those who are willing to live through the potential bugs in its preliminary testing phase, a secondary beta version for both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is now available to install without a developer account. Before installing the beta, make sure to back up your device’s data using iTunes or iCloud and check that your device will support the new software on Apple’s approved list below.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Releases iOS 14.7 Beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 Beta 4 [Download]

Apple has released iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers for testing. The build number is 18G5052d. Restored battery service messages that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models. (78844328, 79351111) Alongside HomePod Software 14.7, iOS 14.7 will allow users to set timers...
TechnologyPhone Arena

iPadOS 15: how to use Quick Notes

Quick Notes is one of the new multi-tasking improvements to be added to iPadOS 15. It allows you to pull up a floating note window at absolutely any time while using the iPad. Anything you jot down is saved and can be quickly called up again. The notes are context-aware and can pop-up whenever you need them. Let’s break the features down.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Download: iOS 14.7 and iPadOS Beta 4 is Now Available

IOS 14.7 and iPadOS beta 4 is now available for download if you are an iPhone or iPad developer. The update is available over the air. Apple's iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Updates Updated to Beta 4, Available to All Registered Developers. We were really hoping that Apple would release...
Cell PhonesGizmodo

How to Try iOS 15, watchOS 8, and iPadOS 15 Right Now

Most people are perfectly fine waiting until September for the annual upgrades to iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. But for the impatient few among us, you can actually test out Apple’s next-generation software for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch starting today by downloading the public betas if iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8.
Cell PhonesEngadget

The iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 public betas are here

In this article: ios, apple, news, ios 15, gear, smartphones, ios 15 public beta, smartphone, ios 15 beta, iphone. There's plenty to look forward to in the upcoming iOS 15 update: SharePlay in FaceTime, new Focus modes, better Maps and Weather apps, as well as deeper integration across Messages, Photos and more. Though there's still some time to wait before the next OS officially rolls out, those eager to try early versions of these new features can check them out starting today. Apple has released the iOS 15 public beta and if you're curious enough to install potentially unstable software, you can run it today. Additionally, Apple also dropped the public betas for iPadOS 15 (which shares many of the same features as iOS 15) and watchOS 8. Make sure you back up your data before you begin!
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple seeds fourth betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6

Apple has made it to the fourth round of betas, and has provided developer testers with fresh builds of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6 to try out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive shortly after the developer versions, available via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Cell PhonesWired

How to Work Out More—Using Your Phone's Default Apps

You don't need a new wearable to get moving or meet your health goals. Turn to the smartphone you already have. Most of us have tons of third-party apps installed on our phones, but you might be surprised at just how much your Apple or Android handset can do right out of the box—and that extends to health and fitness tracking.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

What it’s really like using the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas

Good news: everyone, not just developers, can now download and install the public betas of iOS 15 for iPhones, iPadOS 15 for iPads, and watchOS 8 for Apple Watches. How stable are the betas? — I’ve had the developer betas, which the public betas are based on, installed since after the WWDC keynote earlier this month, and aside from a few bugs here and there, the software has been stable enough that I just installed the public beta on two other devices. I still don’t recommend anyone install the developer or public betas on their main devices — anything could go wrong — but if you’re set on getting a taste of Apple’s new software before they release this fall, be smart and backup your data first. Installing the public betas is pretty simple.
Cell Phonesmacstories.net

Three Weeks with iOS and iPadOS 15: Foundational Updates

For the past three weeks, I’ve been running the developer beta of iOS and iPadOS 15 on my iPhone 12 Pro Max and M1 iPad Pro, respectively. Common wisdom says you’re not supposed to install early developer builds of iOS and iPadOS on your primary devices; I have to ignore that since work on my annual iOS and iPadOS reviews starts as soon as the WWDC keynote wraps up, which means I have to get my hands on the latest version of the iPhone and iPad operating systems as quickly as possible. As I explained on AppStories, putting together these reviews is some of the most challenging work I do all year, but it’s rewarding, I have fun with it, and it gives me a chance to optimize my writing setup on an annual basis.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Apple Releases Revised Versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Second Betas

Apple today seeded a new version of the second beta of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a week after Apple released the initial second betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple...
Technologyosxdaily.com

How to Customize Automatic Updates for iOS & iPadOS

Have you ever wanted to stop your iPhone or iPad from automatically installing software updates while being charged and connected to Wi-Fi? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that this is possible, and you can customize the automatic update process for iOS and iPadOS. One of the more helpful...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 can be tested

Apple has now made its new operating systems available for download as public beta versions. The updated software is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV – provided that users have devices available that are currently unnecessary. Autumn makes everything new. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPad apps on sale

Find daily discounts on top iPad apps here as we scan the store to select only the best apps with super savings on their normal price. Sign up to our daily appsale newsletters to make sure you never miss out on the best price deals. Subscribe. Follow us on Flipboard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy