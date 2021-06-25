Report: History, civics education in crisis

It is hard to ignore the slap down the Fordham Institute gave to North Carolina’s civics and government and newly minted history standards. A recent article by my colleague Terry Stoops reported that Fordham graded the state’s Civics and US History standards with a D- and an F, respectively and — to put it mildly — did not have much good to say. The report called the standards “Inadequate nebulous verbiage” which are “functionally contentless in many places” The study recommended “a complete revision before implementation.”