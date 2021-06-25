Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Report: History, civics education in crisis

By Jim Beam
Lake Charles American Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most detailed reports ever compiled on the current status of civics and U.S. history education in this country has been released by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Researchers in the 376-page report concluded that the tattered condition of civics and U.S. history education constitutes a national crisis. Their report evaluates the K-12 civics and U.S. history standards adopted by the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

www.americanpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

THOMPSON: On politics in education and a full accounting of history

In a statement to the Barrow County Board of Education last week, Kenny Lumpkin — who the board ultimately selected over six other candidates to fill the vacant District 1 seat — said providing the children of the community a quality education should be “politics-free.”. In the context Lumpkin was...
Illinois StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois gets low marks on history, civics standards for schools

(The Center Square) – Illinois receives failing grades in a new report on U.S. history and civics standards in the state. The study recommends a complete revision of the K-12 standards, which are described as completely inadequate. “Illinois is just taking a very, shall I say, brief approach to laying...
PoliticsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Performance of Southeast States Shines Another Light on North Carolina’s Troubled Civics and History Standards

It is hard to ignore the slap down the Fordham Institute gave to North Carolina’s civics and government and newly minted history standards. A recent article by my colleague Terry Stoops reported that Fordham graded the state’s Civics and US History standards with a D- and an F, respectively and — to put it mildly — did not have much good to say. The report called the standards “Inadequate nebulous verbiage” which are “functionally contentless in many places” The study recommended “a complete revision before implementation.”
Providence, RIRegister Citizen

Rhode Island passes civics, Black history curriculum bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed bills that will require public school students to be taught civics and Black history. The civics bill by Rep. Brian Newberry, R-North Smithfield, was approved Thursday, the Providence Journal reported. Starting with the graduating class of 2025, students will...
EducationMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Trust educators to teach history

I commend the Missoulian’s editorial board, guest columnist Mark Thane and several letter writers for countering the disinformation about so-called critical race theory being propagated by officials such as U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and Rep. Sue Vinton. The question essentially is whether public school students should be shielded from unsavory aspects of our nation’s history. In other words, can students handle the truth?
Educationabc11.com

More reporting and resources about education

In the 400-plus history of the nation, it's only been a relatively short time since the Supreme Court determined that separate schools for Black children and white children violated the Constitution and the nation's founding principles. Many decades later, the nation continues to have highly-segregated schools, by both race and...
Jefferson County, WVspiritofjefferson.com

State lawmakers clarify history and civics teaching

CHARLES TOWN – The political thinkers Aristotle, John Locke and Thomas Jefferson would be flattered. James Madison, an instrumental architect of the U.S. Constitution, would applaud. Those giants of Western civilization and their formative ideas and achievements for American democracy today are highlighted in new state legislation offering more specific...
Lansing, MIwkar.org

Sarah Lehr Joins WKAR As Politics And Civics Reporter

WKAR has a new reporter covering politics in Michigan. Sarah Lehr joins WKAR after working as a government watchdog reporter for the Lansing State Journal. Before that, she was a reporter for the Youngstown Vindicator, a daily newspaper in northeast Ohio. Sarah spoke with WKAR's All Things Considered host Sophia...
Florida Statedoralfamilyjournal.com

Bill Passed to Strengthen Civics Education in Florida

House Bill 5 (HB5) was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, to revise the Social Studies requirements for high school graduation in the State, requiring from the Department of Education (DOE) a development of a civics curriculum to be incorporated “as part of regular school work in kindergarten through grade 12”. The new law will be effective July 1st, 2021.
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Wisconsin Earns 'F' In Civics, US History Standards

With state legislatures and school boards seeing vitriolic debates about how — and whose — history is taught in schools, and political discourse growing ever more polarized, an education policy think tank delved into the roots of where Americans learn about their history and democracy: elementary and secondary schools. In...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland History and Civics Curricula Receive High Praise from National Organization

BALTIMORE, MD (July 8, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has announced that Maryland’s State standards and frameworks for American History and civics were placed on the Honor Roll by the Fordham Foundation. The Thomas B. Fordham Institute recently released its 2021 report, The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History, which […] The post Maryland History and Civics Curricula Receive High Praise from National Organization appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Educationtennesseestar.com

DeSantis Vetoes Four Bills, Including PIP Repeal and Civic Literacy Education

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he vetoed four bills. The bill most notably being struck was SB 54, a bill related to motor vehicle insurance due to the bill potentially having “unintended consequences,” the DeSantis team said. The bill was a repeal which would have eliminated no-fault PIP...

Comments / 1

Community Policy