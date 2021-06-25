Report: History, civics education in crisis
One of the most detailed reports ever compiled on the current status of civics and U.S. history education in this country has been released by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Researchers in the 376-page report concluded that the tattered condition of civics and U.S. history education constitutes a national crisis. Their report evaluates the K-12 civics and U.S. history standards adopted by the 50 states and the District of Columbia.www.americanpress.com