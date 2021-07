As far as blockbuster sequels go, Terminator 2: Judgment Day remains widely hailed as one of the best, having constructed a skillfully expanded spectacle without indulgently redefining the original premise. Yet, the film had to be sold to the public going into its July 3, 1991 wide release, which was nearly seven whole years after the first film cemented the superstardom of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Fortunately, a partnership with rockers Guns N’ Roses yielded a theme song in “You Could Be Mine” that would effectively convey the film’s intensity and attitude. Thirty years later, the song remains an indelible part of the revered sequel.