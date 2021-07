Despite only having one album under her belt, SZA has managed to cement herself as one of R&B's biggest stars of today. As previously reported, the "Love Galore" hitmaker kickstarted her career as an independent artist when releasing her first two EPs, "See.SZA.Run" and "S." It wasn't until 2013, when she signed a deal with Top Dawg Entertainment, that she would start selling millions of records around the world, though. In 2017, SZA dropped her long-awaited debut studio album, "Ctrl," which has been certified double platinum by the RIAA after selling more than 2 million copies in the US alone. The record peaked within the top 3 on the US Billboard 200 and helped SZA earn herself five Grammy Award nominations.