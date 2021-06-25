The Untold Truth Of The Iroquois Midwinter Festival
The Iroquois Confederacy, or Haudenosaunee ("people who build a house") is an alliance made up of six nations: the Mohawk or Kanyen'kehà:ka , the Oneida or Onyota'a:ka , the Onondaga or Onundagaono, the Cayuga or Guyohkohnyo, the Seneca or Onöndowa'ga, and the Tuscarora or Skaruhreh. According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, the original five nations originated in the northern part of what is today the state of New York. The founding date of the Confederacy varies widely, but in 1997, two researchers proposed a date of August 31, 1142, after studying oral traditions, archeology, and astronomical calculations. The Tuscarora moved north from North Carolina and Virginia to join the Confederacy in 1722.www.grunge.com