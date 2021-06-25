Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, Finzel resident Stephen Dunn dies at 82

FROSTBURG — Stephen Dunn, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who later in life found love in Western Maryland, and moved here, died late Thursday. He was 82 years old. Dunn’s health deteriorated swiftly over recent weeks, aggravated by Parkinson’s disease, with which he had been living since the early 1990s. But for much of the year he wrote in the mornings, revised what he’d written in the afternoons, and played pingpong with friends at the Finzel home he shared with his wife, the writer Barbara Hurd.