Oklahoma State Football Is Trying To Reach New Heights With A Familiar Game Plan

Consider these two formations, lined up in virtually the same spot in the same stadium by the same team. These are two Oklahoma State plays run with one decade and five offensive coordinators between them, one led by Brandon Weeden in 2010 and the other with Spencer Sanders at the controls in 2020. In a 2014 OSU playbook, the formation is called “tre,” and it’s one example of the continuity at the backbone of what the Cowboys do.