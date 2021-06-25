Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Football Is Trying To Reach New Heights With A Familiar Game Plan

By Richard Johnson
FiveThirtyEight
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider these two formations, lined up in virtually the same spot in the same stadium by the same team. These are two Oklahoma State plays run with one decade and five offensive coordinators between them, one led by Brandon Weeden in 2010 and the other with Spencer Sanders at the controls in 2020. In a 2014 OSU playbook, the formation is called “tre,” and it’s one example of the continuity at the backbone of what the Cowboys do.

fivethirtyeight.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Brandon Weeden
Person
Kevin Sumlin
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Dana Holgorsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cowboys#American Football#Osu#Fbs#Southern Miss#Weeden#Qb Mason Rudolph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
EPA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Mazama football standout to play in state all-star game

One key member of Mazama High School’s recent state championship football team will represent Southern Oregon this weekend in one of the state’s premier all-star games. Cole Brosterhous, a now-graduated senior who was dominant on both sides of the ball this past spring during the Vikings’ COVID-impacted season, will be a wide receiver on Saturday in the annual Les Schwab Bowl held this year at Linfield University in McMinnville.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes in a waiting game

The Ohio State football team is now in a waiting pattern when it comes to top recruit J.T. Tuimoloau’s decision after he visited both Ohio State and Oregon. There’s nothing more the Ohio State football program can do. They have made their pitches and have hosted their visit with J.T. Tuimoloau. They feel good about what they’ve said and what they’ve done to get him to commit to playing in Columbus.
Marquette, MIfoxsportsmarquette.com

The Sports Drive: Kam Karp Shines at State All-Star Football Game

Marquette, MI – June 29, 2021 – Former Marquette Redmen, U.P. Offensive Player of the Year, and future NMU Wildcat, Kam Karp represented Marquette and the U.P. in the state football all-star game at Lawrence Tech University this past weekend. Karp led the game in receptions and receiving yards, showing what U.P. Power is all about.
Video Gamesclick orlando

‘We plan to explore the possibility:’ EA considers licensing player likenesses for new college football video games

EA Sports is working to bring back its wildly popular college football video game franchise and is now considering licensing the likenesses of athletes for use in the game. This comes as new laws take effect Thursday in several states, including Florida, allowing college athletes to make money off their names, images and likenesses. The NCAA also made a decision on Wednesday effectively suspending its restrictions on payments to athletes for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances. It applies to all three divisions or some 460,000 athletes.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

UW football sets Michigan home game for 2028, moves Michigan State series and announces games against Boise State

Washington will host Michigan inside Husky Stadium after all. But first, we’ll have to wait. After the first leg of a home-and-home series was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, UW will make up its home game against Michigan on Sept. 9, 2028, the university announced on Friday. The Huskies are set to meet the Wolverines inside Michigan Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021, as well.
High Schoolcfisd.net

Cy Woods football team reaches quarterfinals of 7-on-7 state tourney

The Cypress Woods High School 7-on-7 football team reached the Division I quarterfinals of the Texas 7-on-7 state tournament, held June 25-26 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Wildcats were making their sixth trip to the state tournament and were the lone CFISD representative in the championship bracket.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Chad Weiberg introduced as new Oklahoma State athletic director

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University formally introduced Chad Weiberg as the new athletic director Thursday. Weiberg is the 13th athletic director in Oklahoma State history, following in the footsteps of Mike Holder, who saw his 16-year tenure officially come to an end as he now transitions to athletic director emeritus.
College SportsState College

Penn State Football: In New NCAA Era, First Deals See Nittany Lions Turn to Video Games, Shirts and Raffles

It’s a new day in the NCAA as student-athletes are now allowed to earn income as it pertains to their name, image and likeness. The new policy covers a wide range of potential moneymaking options for student-athletes such as appearances, commercials, YouTube revenue, musical performances and other artistic ventures that could be parlayed into revenue streams.
Colorado Statethednvr.com

Colorado announces seven new football games

BOULDER — Time to cancel your plans for September 2037. Colorado announced seven new football games Thursday that will take place between 2025 and 2037. The games will be played against four different opponents; Wyoming, SMU, North Texas and Oklahoma State. The first new game on the schedule is against Wyoming on Sept. 20, 2025. This date was originally filled…
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma State football picked 4th in 2021 Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 preseason media poll Thursday, and Oklahoma State has some ground to make up. The Cowboys came in fourth behind Oklahoma, Iowa State and Texas. The Sooners received 35 first-place votes, while the Cyclones got four. Oklahoma State was picked to finish second in...
Las Cruces, NMelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Football announces 3-Game Mini Plans, Flex Plans for Season

UTEP Athletics announced Thursday that they are offering 3-Game Mini Plans and 8-Ticket Flex Plans for Miner fans for the 2021 UTEP Football season with sales beginning on July 1. “UTEP Fans looking for flexibility and convenience now have two amazing options to choose from,” Director of Ticket Sales &...
College Sports247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 57 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
College Sportsaseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops is ranked 6th best Head coach in the SEC by CBS

Earlier this season, CBS Sports released a ranking of all the head coaches of the Power 5 football programs. Kentucky’s Mark Stoops came in on the list of 65 at 22nd overall. He has proved over the last several seasons that he is one of the best coaches in the country, and now he is starting to get some more respect within his own conference.
College Sportsonefootdown.com

Fri-YAY Listicle: True Freshmen Who Could Make an Immediate Impact for Notre Dame in 2021

Welcome, everyone, to the weekly One Foot Down listicle! Each week on Friday, Matt Greene and I will alternate providing for you all a listicle of the greatest/top/best Notre Dame Fighting Irish-related things we can think of. They might be more serious, but mostly they will probably be wacky (what else would you honestly expect from the two of us?). We are AMPED to provide these for you each week.
Wisconsin State247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Wisconsin's Paul Chryst fifth among Big Ten coaches

Paul Chryst moved up in CBS Sports’ annual Big Ten coach rankings. However, he still sits behind a handful of the University of Wisconsin’s rival coaches. Entering his seventh season at UW, Chryst ranks fifth on this year’s list, one spot up from his 2020 ranking. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz stayed at No. 4 while Penn State’s James Franklin moved to No. 3 after owning the top spot last year. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald made the most significant leap to No. 2 from No. 7, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day owns the top spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy