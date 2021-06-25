Registration for Cobb Chamber's 2021 Washington Fly-In now open
The Cobb Chamber will host its annual Washington Fly-In on Sept. 29-Oct 1. The Fly-In is an annual gathering comprised of Cobb’s top business and community leaders traveling to the nation’s capital for vital discussions regarding Cobb’s important business issues with congressional delegation and other federal officials. This is a must attend event for those interested in ensuring Cobb’s voice be heard by key officials on the Hill.www.mdjonline.com