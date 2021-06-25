Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Three Minutes with...Sierra Norton

Eastern Arizona Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’ve lived in the valley my whole life, I was born and raised here. The reason I stay is because I have a lot of family here and also my boyfriend does not want to move because his whole family is here too. My plan was that after college I’d move to Oregon, but that never happened. I still would like move somewhere that has more forest-y areas, but I don’t think that’s going to happy. I’m pretty much going to be here for the rest of my life, but that’s OK. Yes, it has some ups and downs with all the crazy crimes, but it’s nice here and I prefer small towns. “

www.eacourier.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#La Paloma#Cuddle Butz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Safford, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Three Minutes with...Hank Slotnick

When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?. My wife, Mary Lou Fuller, and I retired from our faculty positions at the University of North Dakota in 2001 so we could move to Safford to care for Milly Sterr, her mom and my mother-in-law. My father-in-law, Jerry Sterr, who opened Boulevard Sales and Service (now Boulevard Glass) in the early 1950’s, had passed, and it was more practical for us to move in with her.
Thatcher, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Three minutes with...Lindsey Griffin

Eastern Arizona College library clerk and Thatcher High School librarian. When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?. I’ve lived in the Gila Valley all of my life. One of the major reasons...
Books & LiteratureL'Observateur

Quinn Minute – Three pigs

With time on my hands and no summer trips planned, I’ve been reading a book of fairy tales. I’ve found many versions of the Three Pigs classic. Here’s a condensed story. An old sow supports three grown sons. She tires of feeding them, and tells the boys to go “seek your fortune.” This means, “Get a job, you slovenly swine.”
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

LEGO versions of your favourite rock bands are too adorable

Frank Zappa once bemoaned “I’m sure that love will never be/A product of plasticity,” but after seeing these LEGO rock bands, we’re inclined to disagree. Artist Adly Syairi Ramly has been working with the little plastic humans for years, using them as a canvas to craft impressive caricatures of our favourite bands, tying the music and toys of our childhoods together beautifully.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 12 - July 18

Ready or not here it comes, one of the biggest love affair opportunities this year so far. Your new or revamped love interest will override everything else. If you’re already stationed in a relationship, expect to get new wings, and also go to territories that were yet unknown to mankind. If you are creatively inclined and are involved in some projects this week, expect to reach the maximum peak of your creativity. Sharpen your insight into the spaces of others for maximum benefit. By Le Ré Noir try #286 Tarte bizarre, #300 Dis-moi ça! or #88 Oliban Séducteur.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 12

At the beginning of the week, on Sunday, July 11, communication planet Mercury leaves sociable Gemini and joins the sun in moody, intuitive Cancer. While Mercury moves through Cancer, your thinking becomes steadier, deeper, less distractible. New insights into yourself and those you love slowly reveal themselves, and you’ll have the wisdom right now to express your new knowledge with care.
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
Arizona StateEastern Arizona Courier

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly. Arizona was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Bolts Towards Bear-watching Group

Grizzly bears are fast. Very fast. Just look at this large bear patrolling his favorite watering hole in Katmai National Park and Preserve. He's placidly padding around one minute, and a split second later he's charging along the water towards the person holding the camera at twenty miles an hour. Just looking at the footage is enough to raise the hair on your neck.
Portland, ORUpworthy

Dad writes heartbreaking message after the death of his son

A dad from Portland, Oregon, has taken to LinkedIn to write an emotional plea to parents after he learned that his son had died during a conference call at work. J.R. Storment, of Portland, Oregon, encouraged parents to spend less time at work and more time with their kids after his son's death.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy