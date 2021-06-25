Three Minutes with...Sierra Norton

“I’ve lived in the valley my whole life, I was born and raised here. The reason I stay is because I have a lot of family here and also my boyfriend does not want to move because his whole family is here too. My plan was that after college I’d move to Oregon, but that never happened. I still would like move somewhere that has more forest-y areas, but I don’t think that’s going to happy. I’m pretty much going to be here for the rest of my life, but that’s OK. Yes, it has some ups and downs with all the crazy crimes, but it’s nice here and I prefer small towns. “