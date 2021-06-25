2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Review: The Very Best of Now

Finally packing a flat-six, this Boxster GTS 4.0 isn't the future of Porsche. But it's maybe the best all-arounder in the lineup. As of this writing, you might be contemplating where to take the kids on vacation now that the world is slowly getting back to a more normal place. Or you and your degenerate friends are deciding which recently reopened bars you can get yourselves banned from. But right now, in the summer of 2021, the people at Porsche are weighing an important decision as well: whether or not the next generation of Boxster and Cayman will go fully electric. I'm staunchly pro-EV at this point, but if there was ever a car that makes me mourn what we'll lose in that transition, it's the 2021 Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0.