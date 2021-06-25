Liam Neeson Offers Update on Seth MacFarlane's THE NAKED GUN Reboot

The world grieved with Liam Neeson when he lost his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009. The pair was a beloved Hollywood couple with a powerful bond that was hard to miss. Recently, however, Neeson revealed that there was one thing that almost came between the two of them. Before the couple was married, Richardson told Neeson that she wouldn't be marrying him if he took on an iconic role. Read on to see which character she did not want to see her future husband play.