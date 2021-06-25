Fortnite’s new virtual concert might be its trippiest yet

While I wouldn’t go so far as to say we’re having a Sam & Max renaissance lately, it is good to see the boys get so much attention lately. Following the reveal of the first Sam & Max virtual reality game at Gamescom 2020, we saw the super sleuths return with the remastered version of Sam & Max Save the World. Telltale’s narrative adventure game had released about a decade prior, so it was nice to have it back and modernized. However, that still left the whereabouts of the VR game. Well, last week the release date for Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual some how slipped under our noses. The game is coming on July 8, first on Oculus Quest and then later to other storefronts.