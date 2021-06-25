Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite’s new virtual concert might be its trippiest yet

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Marshmello first took the virtual stage in Fortnite, developer Epic Games has experimented with different ways to bring music into the game. That could mean a gigantic Travis Scott stomping around the battle royale island or even building a separate space dedicated explicitly to live performances. This week’s musical experience featuring English band Easy Life is yet another new technique: a strange world built in Fortnite’s creative mode. It might be the trippiest virtual concert yet.

www.theverge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Marshmello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Concert#Virtual Spaces#Epic Games#Concerts#Easy Life#Minecraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Marvel’s Loki heads to Fortnite in new Crew Pack

Epic Games has revealed that none other than Loki, the God of Mischief and Thor’s adoptive brother, will be the next Marvel character to join the Fortnite roster. The timing of this launch almost certainly isn’t a coincidence, as the Disney+ series Loki is currently in the middle of debuting its first season. Unfortunately, not all Fortnite fans are going to be able to get this Loki skin and his items, as they’ll be exclusive to Fortnite Crew members in July.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual VR game bumbles its way to an early July release date

While I wouldn’t go so far as to say we’re having a Sam & Max renaissance lately, it is good to see the boys get so much attention lately. Following the reveal of the first Sam & Max virtual reality game at Gamescom 2020, we saw the super sleuths return with the remastered version of Sam & Max Save the World. Telltale’s narrative adventure game had released about a decade prior, so it was nice to have it back and modernized. However, that still left the whereabouts of the VR game. Well, last week the release date for Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual some how slipped under our noses. The game is coming on July 8, first on Oculus Quest and then later to other storefronts.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Reveals New Loki Skin

UPDATE: Immediately following the publication of this article, Epic Games officially revealed the Loki skin for the July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack. The new pack is set to release on June 30th at around 8PM ET/5PM PT. It includes the Loki Laufeyson Outfit, Loki’s Cape Back Bling, Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, Chitauri Chariot Glider, and Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen. The original post as published continues below.
Businessmarketingdive.com

Sprite turns scannable bottles into tickets for virtual hip-hop concerts

Coca-Cola's Sprite brand this summer will host a livestreamed concert series called "Live From The Label," per a company blog post. Specially marked 20-ounce bottles feature QR codes that unlock access to the concerts, along with replays and merchandise giveaways. The "Stage 1" bottle serves as a ticket to a...
Video Gamespsu.com

Fortnite Is Adding Loki As A Playable Character For Its Monthly Subscription Service

Epic Games has announced that Loki, Marvel’s God of Mischief, is joining Fortnite as a playable character as part of the game’s monthly subscription service. Fortnite Crew costs $19.99/£9.99 to join, and Loki is joining the antics as part of the July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack on June 30 at 5.00pm. The character is obviously pretty big right now, as he’s starring in his own show on Disney+ played by the brilliant Tom Hiddleson, reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Video GamesNewsweek

New 'Fortnite' Lore Confirmed in 'Batman/ Fortnite: Zero Point' Comic

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has concluded its six-issue arc Tuesday, supplying plenty of juicy answers while also raising about a dozen new questions. The crossover comic revolves around Bruce Wayne's attempt to escape from the Fortnite island after he is swept up into an interdimensional portal. There, he is forced to compete in a looping gladiatorial tournament, in which he must fight to outlive everybody else and emerge as the last person standing.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

A New 'Dead Space' Game Might Be on Its Way

Dead Space fans will be delighted to learn that there might be a new title for the franchise in development. The rumors first surfaced from writer Jeff Grubb over at Venture Beat, who said during the outlet’s GamesBeat Decides podcast that Electronic Arts will be announcing the franchise’s revival during its Play Event scheduled for July 22. The news was then built upon by both Eurogamer and Gematsu, with Grubb also confirming those reports.
EntertainmentPosted by
SlashGear

Spotify tipped in possible plan to sell live and virtual concert tickets

Spotify, the platform that has dominated music and, more recently, podcast streaming may be eyeing its next big thing: selling tickets to music events, including live and virtual concerts. That’s according to a new report that cites people “familiar with the matter.” This business expansion, assuming Spotify proceeds with it, would benefit from the company’s existing mass of user data.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Assassin’s Creed Infinity could give Ubisoft its Fortnite

It’s no secret that Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s big franchise, with main-series releases dropping every couple of years and spin-offs arriving just as often (until recently, at least). Ubisoft, it seems, wants to take things to the next level and turn Assassin’s Creed into a live service, constantly evolving game. According to a new report today, this new live service Assassin’s Creed game will be called Assassin’s Creed Infinity.
Video GamesThe Verge

Alto’s Odyssey is adding a vibrant new city for its Apple Arcade debut

When the team behind the serene adventure Alto’s Odyssey were working on the sequel, they had a lot of ideas that didn’t make it into the final release. One of those was a vibrant city that would be the game’s fourth biome, joining the existing desert, canyons, and ancient temples. For various reasons, the city was cut from the final release. But when the chance came to bring the game to Apple Arcade as part of the streaming service’s recent expansion, it made sense to go back to the concept.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Here’s how to unlock the Loki skin in Fortnite

After starring in his own Disney Plus show, Marvel’s Loki is about to make his battle royale debut as a Fortnite skin. Now, the in-game skin’s model has finally been revealed. The God of Mischief will soon wreak havoc as the skin will release for those who are signed up...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Ed Sheeran headlining Pandora Live virtual concert

Special guests Tones And I and Maisie Peter will appear. Pandora has announced that Ed Sheeran will headline Pandora LIVE in celebration of his recently released new single “Bad Habits,” with special guest performances from Tones And I and Maisie Peters. The virtual event will take place on July 14th at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the streaming service’s popular live turned virtual series that features top artists across all genres, including country, pop, rock, R&B and more. Fans can RSVP for the free event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy