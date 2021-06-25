World's Biggest Bounce House coming to Cleveland

(Courtesy of Big Bounce America)

By Collin Cunningham

(NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio)13,000 square feet of heavy-duty nylon is set to make its way to the Cleveland area when the world's largest bounce house comes to North Ridgeville from Aug. 20-22.

Ohioans will be able to hop around the Guinness-certified play structure when The Big Bounce America tour stops at Victory Sports Park, bringing with it several other inflatables like The Giant, a 900-foot obstacle course, and a space-themed attraction called Air Space, according to FOX8.

But the 32-foot World's Biggest Bounce House is easily the star of the show, boasting basketball hoops that allow for easy slam dunks and jump shots, a ball-pit and slide.

"We’ve created a crazy inflatable landscape filled with some of the most amazing, completely customized attractions you’ll have ever seen," the tour's website explains. "Not only does our massive bouncer look spectacular, it really does have something for everyone within its four walls of fun."

Tickets for the event grant attendees three-hour access to all of the tour's attractions starting at $19 for toddler sessions intended for kids 3 and younger. Children between the ages of 7 and 15 can play for $28, while people aged 16 and older can attend an adults-only session for $39.