“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” –Lao Tzu. Autistic people do things differently—that is what makes us unique and, in my opinion, is what autism is, essentially. It is a condition that describes those who differ from the norm, from tradition, from culture; autists don’t fit in, they stand out. It is generally understood and accepted that autism impacts a person’s ability to communicate and interact socially, thus affecting the way we relate to others and of course this will impact our relationships and that will in turn impact how we view love and commitment; namely marriage.