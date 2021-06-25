Cancel
Bronx, NY

NYPD arrests suspect for Bronx shooting that narrowly missed 2 children on sidewalk

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
(Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department arrested the suspect behind a shooting that left one man injured and narrowly missed two children in the Bronx, according to ABC 7 NY.

Michael Lopez, 27, is facing multiple charges for murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons. More charges are expected to be announced; police are slated to have a news conference on Friday to share details on the arrest, according to ABC 7.

Local detectives were provided with a provisional identification of Lopez and spent some time this week searching for him.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. on June 17 in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave.

The children, seen in the video, were a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother. They were unharmed in the shooting despite the gunman firing about a dozen shots near them towards his intended target, a 24-year-old man.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds — one to his right leg, left leg and lower back — and was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children left the scene without injuries.

According to ABC 7, the suspect fled from the scene on a scooter with a second person, heading northbound on Sheridan Avenue.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said the shooting "seems like it's a gang incident, which has been plaguing NYC this year."

"I'm disgusted, I'm going to be honest with you, it's very alarming," Harrison said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

