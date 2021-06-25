Cancel
Former Rochester Woman Sentenced For Sharing Top Secret Files

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester woman was sentenced this week to 23 years in prison for an espionage-related conviction. 62-year-old Mariam Taha Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to delivering classified national defense information to a foreign government. A news release from the US Department of Justice says Thompson, as part of her guilty plea, admitted that she believed the information that she was passing to a Lebanese national would be provided to Hezbollah, which is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

