Preckwinkle facing labor woes as about 2,000 Cook County employees take to the picket line a day after earlier strike by nurses

About 2,000 Cook County employees went on strike Friday morning, a day after the county hospital system’s nurses also staged a work stoppage despite Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s continued hope for negotiations with all unions to wrap up soon.

In announcing the 6 a.m. strike by Service Employees International Union Local 73, its president Dian Palmer said the ball is in the county’s court to reach a deal, but its negotiators “strung … workers along” during Thursday’s negotiations by not proposing a counteroffer on economic issues.

“We are here to send a message loud and clear to President Preckwinkle, and that is if you’re concerned at all about your legacy, do what’s right,” Palmer said into a microphone outside the Stroger Hospital picket lines Friday morning.

Union spokesman Eric Bailey said SEIU workers will be striking “indefinitely” until a contract is solidified. The sticking points are over pay, including pandemic pay such as temporary bonuses or raises for front-line workers in hazardous situations, and lowering proposed health care premium increases, he said.

When asked how long the strike would last, SEIU 73 chief negotiator Larry Alcoff said the bargaining teams are “far apart.”

Preckwinkle has not discussed negotiations in detail, but she said Thursday that her bargaining team is focused on inking a deal. SEIU 73, which endorsed her in the 2019 mayoral race, staged another strike that lasted for under a day in December, but the action did not lead to a contract and “deeply disappointed” Preckwinkle because it happened during the pandemic’s winter surge.

“I’m proud of our record of good working relationships with our labor unions for a decade,” she said, noting the county settled on a contract with another union that did not strike. “We, of course, regret that there’s a strike today by the nurses. We’re hopeful that we’ll continue our negotiations with both the nurses and SEIU regardless of what transpires over the next two days.”

SEIU employees work in offices under the Cook County president, in the county clerk’s office, in civilian positions in the sheriff’s office, and for Cook County Health. About 1,473 of those workers are part of Cook County Health, working at Stroger and Provident hospitals, clinics and in mental health services at Cermak. They include technicians, physician assistants and service and maintenance workers, among others.

About 2,500 members of that union originally had planned to strike, though the Illinois Labor Relations Board found Wednesday that just under 500 of them, many in health care, should be required to work because of the danger it could pose to the public. A court finalized that order in an injunction Thursday night.

Earlier Thursday, more than 900 nurses at Cook County Health staged a one-day strike , forcing the health system to postpone some appointments and surgeries and send ambulances to other hospitals. A deal still has not been reached by Friday morning, although the nurses are now back at work and ambulance bypasses had concluded at Stroger Hospital.

On Friday, Cook County Health spokeswoman Alexandra Normington said non-urgent appointments and procedures were rescheduled, and patients with questions about appointments, tests or procedures scheduled for Friday should call 312-864-0200.

The labor disputes come as Preckwinkle’s administration on Wednesday projected a $121 million budget deficit for next year, compared with a deficit of $410 million this fiscal year, but she noted that $1 billion in federal stimulus aid could help close the gap.

SEIU officials began picketing at Stroger and Provident hospitals, Cook County Jail, the president’s office and the clerk’s office at 11 a.m. Friday, with plans to return Saturday. The biggest picket line, outside Stroger Hospital, took place on Damen Avenue as dozens of purple-clad workers marched and danced to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead.

Lynette Thomas, a surgical technician, stood on a corner while waving a “Respect us, protect us, pay us” sign. A veteran of Stroger Hospital for 40 years, Thomas criticized Preckwinkle’s administration for what she said was shortchanging her and her co-workers while sitting on abundant cash.

“Preckwinkle, just know that your contract is up, and we’re willing to let you go,” Thomas said. “That would be fine with us at County Hospital.”

